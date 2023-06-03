HBL launches new lounge

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has inaugurated its fifth Islamic Prestige Lounge in Dolmen Mall, Karachi, a statement said on Friday. With 39 lounges including an international one in Jumeirah, Dubai, the Prestige footprint is now spread across 17 cities, with plans the expand further. Commenting at the launch, Muhammad Aurangzeb, president and CEO of HBL, said, “HBL Prestige is exclusively designed and tailored to meet the financial and lifestyle needs of our high-net-worth clients across Pakistan.” The demand for Shariah-compliant solutions and services saw a sharp increase, and the expansion highlighted HBL Islamic banking’s commitment to support its clients’ strategic needs, he added. “We hope to remain true to HBL Prestige’s motto of ‘With you, in what you value’.”
KARACHI: Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association has urged the Federal Board of Revenue not to levy...
KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers Limited has closed its plant for 26 days but intends to meet the projected demand for the...
KARACHI: Rehmat Ali Hasnie, president and CEO of National Bank of Pakistan , has been recognised as the CEO of the...
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs4,000 per tola in the local market on Friday. According to All Sindh Saraf...
KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker against the dollar in both currency markets on Friday amid an increase in dollar...
VIENNA: OPEC and its allies are unlikely to decide on further oil supply cuts at a meeting on Sunday despite a fall in...