HBL launches new lounge

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has inaugurated its fifth Islamic Prestige Lounge in Dolmen Mall, Karachi, a statement said on Friday. With 39 lounges including an international one in Jumeirah, Dubai, the Prestige footprint is now spread across 17 cities, with plans the expand further. Commenting at the launch, Muhammad Aurangzeb, president and CEO of HBL, said, “HBL Prestige is exclusively designed and tailored to meet the financial and lifestyle needs of our high-net-worth clients across Pakistan.” The demand for Shariah-compliant solutions and services saw a sharp increase, and the expansion highlighted HBL Islamic banking’s commitment to support its clients’ strategic needs, he added. “We hope to remain true to HBL Prestige’s motto of ‘With you, in what you value’.”