CM directs Board of Revenue to resolve all KCR land issues

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has once again taken up the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project and directed the Board of Revenue (BOR) to resolve all the land-related issues of the project so that a joint working group with Chinese authorities and the federal government could be constituted for further action. This emerged in a meeting with the CM in chair on Thursday. Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon briefed the CM that the project was put on the backburner during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s federal government. He maintained that otherwise, the project was considered as the most important scheme to resolve the transport problem of the city.

The Sindh planning and development board chairman informed the meeting that the federal government had sent a feasibility report of the KCR to Chinese authorities through the Planning Commission of Pakistan. Memon said the railways secretary had constituted a four-member committee of Pakistan Railways officers to finalise the modalities regarding transfer of Pakistan Railways land in Karachi to the provincial government for the purpose of the KCR.

He added that there was an issue of around 40 acres of land for which the railway authorities wanted to have an alternative piece of land in Karachi. To this, the CM directed Senior Member Board of Revenue Baqaullah Unar to work out details of the land the railway authorities wanted in exchange. The transport minister told the CM that as per the approved plan, the KCR had a 43.2-kilometre-route, including a 25.51km elevated track and 17.7km track at grade.

He added that the project would have a dual track with 24 stations, of which 13 would be elevated and 11 at grade. The CM directed the chief secretary to complete all the documentation of the KCR and talk to the Planning Commission to approach the Chinese authorities to constitute a joint working group so that the project could be launched. Electronic card system

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has ordered the implementation of an intelligent transport system and an electronic card system in the province without any delay. Chairing a meeting with transport officials on Thursday, in which Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput, the managing director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority and other officials, were present, he emphasized urgent completion of the People's Bus Service app development.

Memon issued orders for the immediate activation of the command and control system of the People’s Bus Service. During the meeting, he addressed the issue of a shortage of chargers for electric buses and stressed the need for immediate resolution of the issue. He emphasized the urgency of arranging chargers. The provincial minister highlighted the importance of bringing electric buses onto the roads promptly to enhance the travel facilities for the public, in conjunction with the availability of chargers.