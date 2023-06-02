SRB collects Rs18 billion in May

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has collected revenue of Rs18.01 billion in May 2023 as compared to Rs14.05 billion collected in May 2022, registering a growth of 28.2 percent, it said on Thursday. During the first 11 months of the FY2022-23, SRB has collected revenue of Rs161.3 billion as compared to the collection of Rs131.8 billion during the same period of the last FY2021-22 - a growth of 22.4 percent.

“This success is attributed to the unwavering trust and cooperation of the taxpayers, the continuous support from the Government of Sindh and the relentless efforts of SRB Officers and staff,” SRB’s press release stated. SRB has a revenue collection target of Rs180 billion for the current financial year 2022-23.