Pakistan-Vietnam trade discussed

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday stressed on increasing trade and investments with Vietnam, saying there was huge but untapped potential to expand the bilateral trade between the two countries.

“What Pakistan needs in international relations is cooperation with industrially-advanced nations; so that, the dream of rapid industrialisation, import substitution and value-added exports can be materialised,” FPCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said.It is pertinent to note that a high-profile Pakistani trade delegation visited Hanoi, Vietnam along with the president of Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) Peter Mc Mullin. Pakistan was represented by Khurram Tariq Sayeed, vice president of CACCI and a former VP FPCCI.

During the visit, the delegation called upon different government ministries of Vietnam, chambers of commerce, diplomats, and private-sector entities to gain first-hand knowledge of the business environment and policies of Vietnam. Khurram Tariq Sayeed apprised the business, industry, and trade community of Pakistan that his delegation was given briefings on the policies being implemented in Vietnam to promote trade.The delegation also visited various industrial parks and zones to explore various incentives being offered by the Vietnam government to attract investment. Furthermore, proposals to increase trade and investment among the CACCI member countries in general and in particular bilateral trade between Vietnam and Pakistan came under discussion.