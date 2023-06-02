Rights activist Jibran Nasir ‘picked up’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Noted lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir was taken away by a group of 15 armed men late on Thursday night, his wife said.

In an audio message, Nasir’s wife Mansha Pasha said men armed with pistols and riding in a white Vigo intercepted their car in DHA Phase V when they were returning home after dinner and took her husband away forcibly. She appealed to all people to raise their voice and pray for the safe and early recovery of her husband.

In its reaction, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said in a tweet that it is deeply concerned over reports that Jibran Nasir has been abducted by unknown armed persons in Karachi. “We demand that he be safely recovered immediately and his abductors held accountable under the law.”When contacted, District South SSP Asad Raza said the police had no information about where Nasir was.