Birmil residents staging sit-in for demands acceptance

WANA: The activists of various political parties are staging a sit-in at Azam Warsak area in Birmil tehsil in Lower South Waziristan tribal district, asking the government to resolve their legitimate demands.

The sit-in is being staged under the banner of the Qaumi Ittehad Dharna. The sit-in has been continuing for the last four days. Pakistan People’s Party district president Amanullah Wazir, general secretary Imran Mukhlis, Noor Zaman Wazir from Awami National Party , Jamaat-e-Islami district general secretary Asadullah Wazir, Khanzada Wazir from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Murad Wazir from the National Democratic Movement attended the protest sit-it along with a large sizeable number of workers.

Addressing the sit-in, the speakers said the local government should resolve the demands of the people of Birmil by taking practical steps. They said the sit-in would continue until their demands were met.

The protesters are demanding 24-hour electricity supply to Birmil and to be allowed to protect their crops while the herdsmen should be allowed to graze their cattle without any hindrance in the Spira hilly area near the Pak-Afghan border.

They also demand the installation of mobile phone towers in certain areas and the provision of the 3G/4G internet services. They complained that the government’s educational institutions and health centres had been dysfunctional for a long time in different areas in Birmil.

Compensation should be given to the families of those who were injured and martyred in various incidents. The participants in the sit-in threatened that the sit-in would continue unabated and Wana-Gomal Road would be closed to traffic as a mark of protest if the government and the district administration did not resolve their demands.