GTVC students visit industry

PESHAWAR: A group of the students from Government Technical and Vocational Centre for Women (GTVC), Hayatabad, visited the Zakori Industries (Pvt.) Ltd. The visit provided a unique platform for the aspiring young women to gain practical knowledge and insight into the inner workings of the company by thoroughly observing the manufacturing processes and understanding the intricacies of packaging, said a press release.

The company officials, while briefing the students, stated that industrial visits played a pivotal role in bridging up the gap between theoretical learning and practical exposure. They added that the experiential learning opportunity not only enhanced their understanding of the subject matter but also equipped them with the skills and confidence necessary to succeed in their future careers.