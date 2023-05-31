PCB to follow govt directive on World Cup participation, ICC told

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Geoff Allardice that the country’s participation in the World Cup in India later this year was dependent on the government’s permission, ‘The News’ has learnt.
The officials of PCB held a crucial meeting with top officials from the ICC, who arrived in Lahore for a two-day visit on Tuesday. They were received by Najam Sethi, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee.
It has been learnt that the PCB made it clear that it would follow the directives of the Pakistani government regarding the World Cup if the Indian team did not visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup.
While the meeting addressed the PCB's share in ICC revenue and matters concerning the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), an agreement was not reached. As a result, negotiations between the PCB and ICC officials are set to continue for another day before the ICC officials leave. This is the first time ICC Chairman Barclay has traveled to Pakistan.
