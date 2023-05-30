Vawda alleges Faiz Hameed got Rs4-5bn from £190m NCA deal

Former federal minister and PTI's expelled leader Faisal Vawda. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Former DG ISI General (R) Faiz Hameed allegedly received Rs4 to 5 billion in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million deal. The ex-spymaster telephoned Imran Khan’s cabinet members and asked them to approve the settlement agreement presented before the cabinet, claims former federal minister and PTI leader Faisal Vawda.

In a telephonic interview with The News, the former federal minister claimed that General (R) Faiz Hameed as a Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) telephoned all the key ministers in Imran’s cabinet and asked them to approve the £190 million NCA deal. He directly telephoned some senior ministers and the others were dealt with by Gen Faiz’s staff, claimed Vawda.

“The list of wrongdoings of the former spymaster is long which I will reveal later. Gen Faiz Hameed dictated Imran Khan’s cabinet for his personal gains. He forced the federal cabinet to approve the Sui gas for Chakwal at a time when the country was facing a serious financial crisis but Khan obliged him. It was Faiz Hameed who managed Shehzad Akbar’s escape from Pakistan,” claimed Vawda.

When told it was the high court that ordered suspension of the no-fly ban on Shehzad Akbar, Vawda said Shehzad Akbar was facilitated through all means by Gen (R) Faiz Hameed. “The crime (NCA deal) was executed by the prime minister who received favors in the form of Al Qadir University but Faiz Hameed was equally a partner in crime who took financial benefits from this deal. Apart from Gen (R) Faiz Hameed, Shehzad Akbar also received more than Rs1 billion through this deal. He stayed in a 7-star hotel and all his expenses were paid by Malik Riaz’s company in the UK,” claimed Faisal Vawda.

About his NAB appearance, Vawda said he briefed the NAB on this case. It is an open and shut case of Imran Khan’s corruption. Talking about how the NCA deal was approved by the federal cabinet during Imran Khan’s government, Vawda said, “When the agenda was presented before the federal cabinet, the NCA deal was not mentioned in it. I raised an objection to it when Shehzad Akbar presented the NCA deal before the cabinet without any agenda. This deal was approved by the federal cabinet within three minutes,” claimed Vawda.

“Before passing the NCA deal, Imran Khan held a special meeting with his kitchen cabinet and discussed the settlement agreement with them after which it was presented before the entire cabinet for its approval. For every objective Khan had a different kitchen cabinet with whom he discussed the relevant matter. Although the agenda presented before the cabinet did not include the NCA deal, Shehzad Akbar and Imran Khan had separate copies of the agenda in which the NCA deal was mentioned. There were two separate agendas one that was presented before the cabinet (without any mention of NCA deal) and the other one (include NCA deal) that was printed only for official record so that no one could ask questions in case the matter is raised in future. The paragraph ten of the agenda clearly mentioned that the amount should be deposited in federal consolidated funds,” Vawda claimed.

When asked why he is raising it now, why he did not object during the cabinet meeting or while he was part of PTI, Vawda said, “I already had negated it and opposed it even during the cabinet meeting. I warned Imran Khan whenever took up this matter, Shehzad Akbar would either be approver in this case or leave the country. Therefore, he (Imran Khan) should think about it before taking any decision on the said deal. But Khan preferred Shehzad Akbar because they had their vested interests in it,” claimed Vawda.

When asked why he spoke about Chakwal and Quetta in his presser, Vawda said there was a malfunction and he will go after them and highlight their malfunctions. Vawda signaled he will highlight the activities of Chakwal and Quetta in coming days. He however did not elaborate what it means.

Vawda said PTI leaders are claiming that Al Qadir Trust land is not more than Rs10 million but he is ready to buy the said land ten times higher than what they are reporting. The News sent a questionnaire to Gen (R) Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed. He, however, did not respond to the queries. He was reminded several times but no response from him. The News also sent a questionnaire to Imran Khan’s former accountability Czar Shehzad Akbar but received no response from him.