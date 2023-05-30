CITY PULSE

Students of the theatre school of the Arts Council of Pakistan on Monday staged a theatre performance after being...
The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notices to the Sindh inspector general of police , home department and others...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that when a person adopts the teaching profession, they have to...
At least three people have lost their lives due to primary amoebic meningoencephalitis caused by Naegleria fowleri,...
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday suspended the detention of over two dozen leaders and activists of the Pakistan...
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and former National Assembly members Captain Jamil Ahmed Khan and Aslam Khan have...