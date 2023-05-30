Early diagnosis vital to prevent severity of asthma: experts

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Alfreed Zafar has said presently 3.6 million people are Asthma patients worldwide, adding timely diagnosis and proper treatment can prevent this disease. He added that in this context people associated with medical field, media, civil society and social organisations should play their role to create awareness on the issue of Asthma.

" Asthma can be transmitted from parents to children but the development of modern era, industrialisation, expansion of cities, increase in environmental pollution and other factors spread this disease, he said while addressing the participants of the awareness walk and seminar organised in Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Asthma.

It is worth mentioning that this year the World Health Organization has given the title of "Asthma Care for All", which aims to spread more and more awareness among people and draw special attention to the care and treatment of patients suffering from Asthma.

Prof Saulatullah Khan, Dr Javed Magsi, Dr Irfan Malik, Dr Hafiza Shafia Naz, LGH MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam and Dr Abdul Aziz also expressed their views on this occasion. A large number of doctors, medical students, paramedics and patients of Asthma were also present in the walk and awareness seminar.

Prof Alfreed Zafar said it is very important to control the environmental pollution for which the departments concerned should strictly implement the traffic rules and ensure the use of "smog free technology" in the brick and other big factories so the industry could be run without any fear to the health of the people.

Dr Javed Magsi, Dr Irfan, Dr Hafiza Shafia Naz said that in some areas "pollen allergy" also affects people and they temporarily suffer from Asthma. It can lead to heart disease, high blood pressure and other health issues in a person, they added.

Medical Experts further stressed that Asthma must be treated by a qualified physician and if any breathing problems or symptoms are still there then immediate diagnosis is vital so that timely treatment can be started to prevent the severity of the disease.

They said that usually the use of "inhaler" provides immediate relief to the patients, however proper treatment should be started in the light of doctors’ advice and diagnostic reports. MS LGH Dr Khalid Bin Aslam said that patients in the Pulmonology Ward of Lahore General Hospital are availing best medical arrangements for treatment and diagnosis of Asthma so the citizens should feel free to come for their medical problems and avail the services of General Hospital especially to prevent Asthma.