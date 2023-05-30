Pakistan boasts a young and vibrant population with immense potential. However, the current education system often falls short in providing students with practical, hands-on experience that allows them to apply their acquired knowledge and skills. As a result, students are left with a theoretical understanding that struggles to translate into real-world applications. To address this pressing issue, it is essential that educational institutions prioritize the integration of practical learning experiences into their curricula. By incorporating internships, apprenticeships and project-based learning opportunities, students can gain valuable exposure to real-world scenarios, develop problem-solving skills and bridge the gap between theory and practice.

Government initiatives play a pivotal role in addressing this issue. It is imperative that policymakers allocate resources and implement policies that promote practical experience in educational settings. By investing in teacher-training programmes, curriculum development and infrastructure for practical learning, we can create an education system that equips students with the necessary skills to thrive in the real world.

Khansha Naveed

Lahore