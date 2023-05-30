Quality gap

It’s a common conception that the quality of education in private institutions is much better as compared to public institutions. However, the former are often more expensive and cater to a more affluent segment of society. This has resulted in a significant divide between the quality of education provided by public and private institutions, contributing to the growing class divide.

Public universities are often underfunded and lack basic facilities and sufficient qualified staff. This has a detrimental impact on the quality of education being provided to their students. Without the proper infrastructure, budget and transparent spending the state of public higher education can never be improved.

Rabia Naz

Rawalpindi