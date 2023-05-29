JI blames May 9 violence on indecent politics & hatred

SWABI: Central naib amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch, on Sunday linked the May 9 violence to the hatred instilled in the minds of the youth and other workers by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

He said this while addressing the workers convention. The gathering was attended by central and provincial leaders, JI local government representatives, aspirants for the expected general elections and the party workers not only from the district but also from all neighbouring districts.

Criticizing the violent incidents which were seen in various parts of the country after the arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan, he said hatred was created among the youth and indecent politics was introduced due to which the painful tragedy of 9 May took place.

He said the military installations and memorials of martyrs should have not been targeted. “The nation is sad over the incident”, said the JI leader. Liaqat Baloch blamed the PTI for the situation it was going through at present. “If the PTI leaders are under arrest or are leaving the party, it is all because of their own mistakes,” he explained. He accused Imran Khan of using the party workers as a human shield and filling youth minds with hatred.

He, however, alleged that the establishment wanted to crush the political forces with power.

“This a threat not only to the PTI but also to Pakistan people and their parliamentary rights,” he argued. Liaqat Baloch said serious problems have emerged in the country because of the violation of the constitution and preferring personal interests to national ones. The JI leader said these issues could only be resolved if the elected parliamentarians had the urge to develop the country and work for the welfare of the masses with devotion.