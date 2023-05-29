Gold medals for Army, Wapda in tennis

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan (Wapda) and Huzaifa A Rehman (Army) will play for the men’s singles title in the 34th National Games tennis event underway at the PTF Complex courts. In Sunday’s semis, Huzaifa stunned Mohammad Shoaib (PAF) 6-2, 6-0 with Aqeel prevailing over Yousaf Khalil (PAF) 6-2 (rtd). The women’s singles final will be an all-Wapda affair as Sarah Mehboob and Ushana Sohail will play for the gold medal.

Men’s doubles final and gold was won by Army’s Huzaifa Abdul Rehman/Abdullah. The pair defeated Muhammad Shoaib/Yousaf Khalil (PAF) 6-4, 6-0 to create history by winning the first-ever gold medal for Army in tennis.

In the women’s doubles finals, Sarah Ibrahim Khan/Ushna Suhail (Wapda) defeated Meheq Khokhar/Esha Jawad (Wapda) 6-1, 6-0. Results: Men singles semis: Aqeel Khan (Wapda) bt Yousaf Khalil (PAF) 6-2, (Retd); Huzaifa A Rehman (Army) bt Muhammad Shoaib 6-2, 6-0. Men’s doubles final (for gold medal): Huzaifa A Rehman/Abdullah Adnan (Army) bt Muhammad Shoaib/Yousaf Khalil (PAF) 6-4, 6-0.