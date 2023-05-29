Full participation

Empowering women is not just a moral obligation, but a critical need for any society that seeks to thrive and progress. Yet, despite the significant progress made in recent years, women still face numerous challenges and inequalities in all areas of life. Therefore, it is high time that we commit ourselves to gender equality and make sure that women are provided with equal opportunities and rights to realize their full potential. We need to ensure that women have access to quality education and training, especially in STEM fields, a safe and inclusive environment and more opportunities to participate in decision-making processes. Women make up half of the population and their active participation in all areas is essential for the development of any society.
Malaika Sahab
Lahore
