Support sports

In a nation with a rich sporting heritage, it is essential to recognize and harness the potential of sports to empower our youth, foster personal development and create a brighter future for our country. Sports offer numerous benefits beyond improved physical health. Engaging in sports activities encourages teamwork, discipline, perseverance and a strong work ethic. These qualities are vital for success in any sphere of life.

Additionally, sports offer an alternative to negative influences and engage the youth in constructive activities, reducing the likelihood of involvement in unhealthy behaviors or antisocial activities. However, despite the undeniable benefits of sports, there is a need for increased support and investment from the government, private sector and community organizations. We must prioritize the development of sports infrastructure, create more opportunities for youth participation and support the training and development of coaches and mentors.

Khansha Naveed

Lahore