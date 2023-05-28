Support sports

In a nation with a rich sporting heritage, it is essential to recognize and harness the potential of sports to empower our youth, foster personal development and create a brighter future for our country. Sports offer numerous benefits beyond improved physical health. Engaging in sports activities encourages teamwork, discipline, perseverance and a strong work ethic. These qualities are vital for success in any sphere of life.
Additionally, sports offer an alternative to negative influences and engage the youth in constructive activities, reducing the likelihood of involvement in unhealthy behaviors or antisocial activities. However, despite the undeniable benefits of sports, there is a need for increased support and investment from the government, private sector and community organizations. We must prioritize the development of sports infrastructure, create more opportunities for youth participation and support the training and development of coaches and mentors.
Khansha Naveed
Lahore
Pakistan has one of the most vulnerable economies and is always dependent on other developed countries or blocs across...
Ensuring workers’ safety and creating a conducive environment at the workplace is vital. However, in Pakistan, there...
At a glance, it seems that elections are the solution to the present-day uncertainties in the country. The pervasive...
I would like to draw your attention to the lack of funding for Taekwondo athletes in Sindh. The financial burden...
The government has decided to try those involved in riots on military installations under the Army Act. The decision...
Pakistan is in a quagmire of political crises. Different state institutions appear to be at loggerheads with each...