Gold up Rs450/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs450 per tola on Saturday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs236,200 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs385 to Rs202,503. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $6 to $1,946 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,486.28. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs1,300 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.