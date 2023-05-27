Excise officials warned against wrong assessment of tax

LAHORE : Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Director General Muhammad Ali visited Divisional Excise Office Sargodha and reviewed the property tax assessment and recovery records.

He also inspected the buildings sealed for non-payment of taxes. Excise DG expressed displeasure over the non-compilation of records of sealed buildings and ordered departmental proceedings against the officials concerned.

During the inspection, wrong assessment of property tax of some buildings was found, on which the DG directed that an inquiry be made against the inspectors concerned. Speaking on the occasion, DG said that the officers responsible for wrong assessment of tax should be ready for strict action as those who grab money by harassing the general public do not deserve any concession. He further urged that the staff of the Excise Department should perform their duties honestly and ethically and take action by fulfilling all the legal requirements to recover the due taxes. He said that the employees making recovery above 100% would get appreciation certificates and cash rewards.