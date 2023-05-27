Karachi faces several problems after heavy spells of rainfall, including flooding, waterlogging and power outages. Overpopulation is a contributing factor to these issues, as the city’s infrastructure and resources are stretched thin and unable to cope with crises. To address these challenges, the government must invest in infrastructure, promote responsible waste management practices, implement effective urban planning strategies and improve the maintenance and management of the city’s electrical infrastructure.
Establishing an early warning system and emergency response teams can also help to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall. Additionally, controlling population growth through family planning, education and employment opportunities is essential to reduce the pressure on the city’s resources and infrastructure.
Aiman Shamzai
Karachi
