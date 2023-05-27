Imran Khan’s political career has been full of blunders and U-turns. He never adheres to his word and never wastes a chance to show his immaturity. Over the years, he has made placating his ego the PTI’s main priority, instead of decentralizing power and taking decisions on a collective basis. Many PTI leaders cautioned Imran against his reckless approach only to be ignored. He cannot even unequivocally condemn the outrageous events of May 9, which was a ‘black day’ for the whole nation. I think there is still time for him to tender an unconditional apology and accept his role in what transpired that day.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad
