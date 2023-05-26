Army stretch gold medals tally to 99

KARACHI: Army on Thursday further tightened their grip on the 34th National Games as they stretched their gold medals tally to 99 in Quetta.

As per official medal standings received till filing of this report, Army were leading the race with 99 golds, 62 silvers and 29 bronze medals. They were followed by WAPDA with 52 golds, 50 silvers and 42 bronze. Navy were trailing third with 26 golds, 27 silvers and 34 bronze medals.

In judo competitions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sabir Shah Afridi created a stir, winning -90 kg gold when he defeated Army’s Shahan Ali inside ten seconds in the final. Suleman of Police and Mohammad Nadeem of Navy took bronze.

In the -81kg, Mohammad Asif of Army got gold after beating Yar Mohammad of Railways while Rehman Mohammad of Balochistan and Gulfam of HEC secured bronze. In the -73kg, Sadaqat Ali of Army got gold after whacking Tahir Sharif of HEC in the final while Masham Ali of WAPDA and Zaman Shah of Punjab claimed bronze.

In the -66kg, Mohammad Hasnain of Army took gold after beating Danish of WAPDA in the final while Salman Shah of Navy and Sheraz of Sindh took bronze. The -50kg gold went to Hamza Ashiq of Army who downed Farhan of Navy in the final while Adnan Maqbool of Punjab and Vijay Suleman of WAPDA took bronze.

Karate: On the third day of the karate event, in the men’s -84kg, Mohammad Awais of WAPDA got gold, Mohammad Haroon of Balochistan took silver while Mohammad Asim of Army and Mohammad Umair of Punjab claimed bronze. In the men’s -67kg, experienced international Naseer Ahmed of WAPDA snared gold, Army’s Rahatullah grabbed silver while KP’s Ihtisham and Islamabad’s Zohaib Ahmed got bronze.

Table Tennis: On the first day of the table tennis event, in the men’s team event, Sindh beat Navy 3-0. Hussain Verani of Sindh defeated Ramzan of Navy 11-6, 11-9, 11-7. Nouman Zara of Sindh defeated Asim of Navy 3-2 with the set score being 11-4, 08-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8. Kaif Riaz beat Junaid 3-0, 11-6, 11-9, 11-4 to complete the rout.

In the second fixture, Army blanked Balochistan 3-0. Shayan beat Mohib 11-4, 11-0, 11-8, Faizan defeated Sajjad 11-6, 11-9, 11-5 while Abbas whacked Hadi 12-10, 11-1,

11-6. In the other fixture, KP downed Police 3-0 with Awais beating Muzafar 11-3, 11-9, 11-7, Jawad overcoming Qamar Saeed 9-11, 14-12, 11-6, 8-11, 11-0 and Kashif defeating Salam 11- 4, 11-4, 11-4.