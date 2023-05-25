Fantastic poetry about childhood

Islamabad:Samra Syed’s poetry collection ‘Payara Bachpan’ grapples with the memories of a childhood centred on love. Through verses, she tells of her childhood, which features many elements: playing dress-up, enjoying her dolls, family gatherings, and the like. Verses about childhood memories make this volume very pleasant. Simple rhymes romanticize activities such as playing with school friends. Poems describe childhood events: the wind stealing a kite from her brother, a child’s anger over a broken toy, and a birthday party, a few realistic portrayals of the people she meets. Her anecdotes of life as a child also describe elements of daily living unknown to children raised in a different time and place, such as lowering a basket from the family’s balcony to purchase items from the merchants below. She provides details about the foods she ate, the clothes she and her family wore, and more. There is a poem called Cousins that really catches the reader’s attention and makes one think about childhood and the things one notices about natural environments. Her words are exceptionally calming and soothing. None of the poems is particularly long. A reader can finish it in a short time. Some poems show the children following the rules set by their parents: meals, bathroom visits, and study time are strictly scheduled and meticulously observed. Parents protect their children from the dangers lurking in the outside world and make sure that their children will always have somebody to look after them.