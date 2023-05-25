Dire straits

Pakistan is facing the worst political crisis in its history and not a single political party is ready for reconciliation. Internal cohesion is crucial to resolving such crisis situations, but the divisions in our country appear to run too deep. This is the reason Imran Khan is not ready to negotiate with the PDM-led government.

This political instability is also weakening the economy to the point of collapse. Amidst this dire situation, it is necessary for the political parties to end this destructive trend of polarization and conflict.

Hadia Hanya

Nankana Sahib