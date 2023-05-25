Dire straits

Pakistan is facing the worst political crisis in its history and not a single political party is ready for reconciliation. Internal cohesion is crucial to resolving such crisis situations, but the divisions in our country appear to run too deep. This is the reason Imran Khan is not ready to negotiate with the PDM-led government.
This political instability is also weakening the economy to the point of collapse. Amidst this dire situation, it is necessary for the political parties to end this destructive trend of polarization and conflict.
Hadia Hanya
Nankana Sahib
Alarmingly, Pakistan has the highest prevalence of diabetes in the world. To counter this problem there is a need to...
The recent internet shutdown, coupled with the ban on several social media platforms, including Twitter, following the...
I am writing to address an issue that is a growing concern for the residents of Lahore: coping with the intense heat...
I am writing to express my deep anger and frustration regarding the ongoing water shortage crisis in Orangi Sector...
This refers to the letter ‘Votes matter’ by Ifra Shahzadi. The writer’s point about the importance of votes is...
Art therapy is a unique and powerful way to promote mental health and well-being. Research has shown that it can help...