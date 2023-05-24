‘Aitemaad’ to be launched for victims of gender-based violence

BHURBAN: Secretary National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) Khawaja Imran Raza has announced the establishment of a women-centric national integrated helpline with a webpage portal at its back end.

The help namely Aitemaad will be a one-window access for girls and women to lodge complaints, follow them up, and track and trace while at home with no direct contact with the government agencies. It will be integrated with Nadra, telecom partners, police, health and ambulance services like Edhi, etc. The Ministry of IT, PTA and NITB are in the loop to start the process of establishing the digital platform. It will not only resolve the confusion in the minds of victims of gender-based violence (GBV) where to lodge a complaint, as there are 40 major helplines all over Pakistan. This helpline, along with its digital landscape having a webpage portal, will be completed in six months.