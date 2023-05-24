These are ‘forced divorces’: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has termed the process of the exodus from his party “forced divorces” introduced these days. In his tweet, the former prime minister said the nation had heard about “forced marriages” but this time a new phenomenon of “forced divorces” has been introduced.

Imran also expressed surprise over the silence of human rights organizations over the present situation. The members of Imran Khan’s party who quit on Monday include Dr Shireen Mazari, Fayazul Hassan Chohan, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema. Besides, former Federal Minister Amir Kayani, former MNA Faiz Ullah Kamoka and former Provincial Minister Saeed ul Hassan have also bid farewell to the PTI after the May 9 incidents.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman strongly condemned the arrest of party Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi immediately after their release. He said the country was under a “law of the jungle” and PTI members being detained in the scorching hot weather was highly condemnable. Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Imran and his aides are avoiding arrest out of fear. “Now Imran’s companions are leaving him one by one. Don’t compare yourself to us. You have attacked the country with your group,” she wrote on Twitter.

Lavishing praise on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, she said, “Imran Khan has created bogus cases against Nawaz Sharif and the rest of the PMLN leadership.

But we showed patience. People have come to know that we have not swindled even a single penny.” Referring to the May 9 violence, she said, “Imran Khan and his people have attacked public buildings and military installations. During the reign of Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz was arrested in front of her father, Read the judgements of the courts and feel some shame”.

Speaking about May 25 public holiday rumours, she declined to declare May 25 a public holiday on account of “Pakistan Martyrs’ Day.”