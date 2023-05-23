Two alleged terrorists arrested

LAHORE: The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned organization in an operation. According to the CTD spokesman, a CTD Dera Ghazi Khan team, on a tip off, conducted a raid and arrested Mezan Ghazi and Mir Ahmad who were planning to attack law-enforcement agencies’ offices and buildings. The accused belong to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. Hand grenades, a pistol with seven bullets and a suicide jacket were recovered from them.