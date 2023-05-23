Slain female schoolteacher’s uncle arrested as his weapon was used in murder

Sukkur: The Jamshoro Police on Monday arrested a man, Juma Khan Mahar, and seized from his possession the pistol used in the murder female schoolteacher Nooren Fatima Mahar.Jamshoro SSP Dr Farrukh Raza Malik while talking to The News said police had got a four-day remand of the victim’s brother Mohsin Mahar who had confessed to his involvement in the crime.

The SSP said he was personally supervising the case whose investigation officer was Ayaz Jaddan. He explained that Juma was the uncle of Nooreen and he was arrested because his pistol had been used in the murder. He said that the mother of the murdered schoolteacher had attended Nikah of her daughter with Mansoor Soomro four years ago. He added that the brother and father of Nooreen wanted her to get divorce.

Sehwan ASP Baidar Bakht said Noreen was shot dead by her father who painted her death as suicide. He added that initial investigations revealed that she had not committed suicide but instead, she was killed.

On Wednesday, bullet-riddled body of Noreen, who had married of her own free will, was found from her house in village Gulsheer Mahar near Bhan Saeedabad.

The mother of Noreen in her statement to the police had said that her daughter could not commit suicide. Noreen’s brother Mohsin was an ASI in the CTD police. He along with his father Muhammad Ali Mahar was nominated in the case of Nooreen’s murder.

It was on Mohsin’s disclosure that police arrested Juma and found the weapon used in the murder from his possession. Nooreen had met Mansoor at the Sindh University Jamshoro and they married in 2021 in a Karachi.

The husband told the investigators that Nooreen’s family wanted her to get divorce, but she refused, upon which they killed her. He demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.

Meanwhile, Mohsin was produced by the police on Monday at a court in Sehwan where he said he had been tortured by the police. He retracted his confession and said Nooreen had committed suicide because her husband was blackmailing her. The court sent Mohsin on a four-day police remand and also ordered his medical examination.