ATC grants Dr Yasmin’s 3-day physical remand

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted three-day physical remand of PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid to the police till May 25 (Thursday) in the case accusing her of hate speech against state institutions and attack, arson of Corps Commander Lahore House on May 9 last during the riots following PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest. Dr Yasmin was presented before the court by Sarwar Road police seeking her seven-day physical remand. The Investigating Officer (IO) pleaded before the court that Dr Yasmin had been discharged from the Services Hospital after her health condition was declared by the doctors as stable. The IO told the court that the blood pressure of PTI leader was also found to be normal.
PTI lawyer opposed the police request for remand, saying Dr Yasmin was an elderly weak woman and her health condition was not good. He stated that police had no evidence against her to establish the charges. However, the court granted three-day physical remand of the PTI leader to the police with a direction to produce her again on May 25. Previously, the court had denied the police her physical remand and ordered shifting her to the hospital for medical examination.
SRINAGAR: A G20 tourism meeting began on Monday under tight security in Indian-administered Kashmir, as New Delhi...
LAHORE: The Punjab government has established a committee for the protection of journalists.Punjab’s Caretaker...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan is likely to consider action if PTI Chairman Imran Khan continues to...
LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Q and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that no...
PESHAWAR: Militants detonated explosives inside two empty girls´ schools in northwestern Pakistan overnight,...
LAHORE: PTI President and former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday vowed to side by Imran Khan....