ATC grants Dr Yasmin’s 3-day physical remand

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid addresses the media in Faisalabad on September 22, 2021. — APP

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted three-day physical remand of PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid to the police till May 25 (Thursday) in the case accusing her of hate speech against state institutions and attack, arson of Corps Commander Lahore House on May 9 last during the riots following PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest. Dr Yasmin was presented before the court by Sarwar Road police seeking her seven-day physical remand. The Investigating Officer (IO) pleaded before the court that Dr Yasmin had been discharged from the Services Hospital after her health condition was declared by the doctors as stable. The IO told the court that the blood pressure of PTI leader was also found to be normal.

PTI lawyer opposed the police request for remand, saying Dr Yasmin was an elderly weak woman and her health condition was not good. He stated that police had no evidence against her to establish the charges. However, the court granted three-day physical remand of the PTI leader to the police with a direction to produce her again on May 25. Previously, the court had denied the police her physical remand and ordered shifting her to the hospital for medical examination.