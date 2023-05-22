Air taxi to operate in Pakistan soon

— Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: In what would be considered an innovative breakthrough in transportation, Pakistan is set to get its first-ever online aerial taxi service that would allow people to travel anywhere within the country.

The modern facility is being launched by a private company Sky Wings — in collaboration with a foreign investor — in Karachi and will be available to the people in the next two weeks. In this regard, Jinnah International Airport in the port city has also signed an agreement.

Imran Aslam Khan, Sky Wings Aviation’s chief operating officer (COO), said that individuals can choose their desired time and destination through the mobile app, similar to other taxi booking applications.

Khan said that the fare for the travelling service will be much lower than the typical charter flights, which cost Rs2.5 million for a trip from Karachi to different cities in Sindh and Balochistan.

The taxi service has eight aircraft with two to six seats initially; however, more aircraft will be launched in the coming days. This week, a DA 40 Diamond from a German aircraft manufacturer has been added to the fleet, which has three passenger seats apart from the pilot, said Aslam. Moreover, the German-manufactured aircraft can fly at a speed of 160 knots (about 300 kilometres) per hour in a single fueling.

Speaking to Geo News, COO Khan said that the aircraft can be booked through other transportation service apps — Careem, Uber and Bykea. He added that private jet owners can also opt to be a part of the aerial service. “Apart from political, religious and business personalities, other professionals like tourists, lawyers, journalists, doctors and ordinary citizens will also be able to benefit from aerial taxis,” he added.

He further said that this service will not only provide a faster way of travelling but also boost tourism in the country.