Friday May 19, 2023
Prepaid call tariff rise under regulator’s review: Jazz

By Our Correspondent
May 19, 2023

ISLAMABAD: A Jazz spokesperson said Thursday a proposed increase in certain categories of the prepaid tariff from 3 to 6 per cent to partially address the rising business costs — primarily fuel, electricity, interest rates, and foreign exchange — is currently under review of the regulator. In a statement, the spokesperson said the revised tariff may come into effect from May 30, 2023.