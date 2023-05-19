Prepaid call tariff rise under regulator’s review: Jazz

ISLAMABAD: A Jazz spokesperson said Thursday a proposed increase in certain categories of the prepaid tariff from 3 to 6 per cent to partially address the rising business costs — primarily fuel, electricity, interest rates, and foreign exchange — is currently under review of the regulator. In a statement, the spokesperson said the revised tariff may come into effect from May 30, 2023.
