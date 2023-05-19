Man torches PTI flag next to Karnal Sher Khan tomb

SWABI: A video of a man setting fire to the flag of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a protest in front of Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed mausoleum, a Nishan-e-Haider recipient, went viral on social media on Thursday.

He can be seen holding the PTI’s flag at the front of the tomb of Karnal Sher Khan situated at the edge of Swabi-Mardan road.The man sets fire to the flag and shames the PTI leaders and workers for their alleged involvement in desecration of the holy verses.

Identified as Abid Khan, the man in the video accuses the PTI leaders and workers of being traitors, hypocrites and disbelievers. “What have you done? You desecrated the Quranic verses at the Punjab Regiment Centre in Mardan on May 9,” he is seen and heard in the video.

“Today I have come to salute the great Mujahid Captain Karnal Sher Khan and I am burning the PTI flag in front of his mausoleum,” he said before setting the PTI’s flag on fire.“I set on fire your [party] flag because you people have desecrated the verses of the Holy Quran, showed disrespect for the Pakistan Army and the KP Police,” he said.Abid Khan, who is believed to hail from Karnal Sher Khan village, terms PTI leaders and workers disrespectful and dishonest persons.