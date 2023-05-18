Man shot dead

TIMERGARA: A man was shot dead at his wheat straw store by unknown killers at Munda bazaar in Lower Dir district on Wednesday, police said. Shortly after the incident, a police team reached the scene and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Munda for postmortem. The deceased was identified as Naushad, a resident of Takoro Munda.
