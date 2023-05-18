Rabbani opposes trial of May 9 accused under Army Act

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani raised his voice opposing the trial of all those who were involved in the May 9 incidents under the Army Act 1952 and advised that the civilians should be tried under the existing criminal justice system.

Opposing the trial of those who were involved in attacked, burnt and looted public money on May 9 incident under the Army Act 1952, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said that the government should rethink the question of the trial of civilians under the Army Act, 1952, but not letup on awarding the strictest sentences under the criminal justice system.

“A criminal justice system exists with special anti-terrorist laws and courts. Being civilians the planners, abettors and attackers should be tried under this system,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rabbani said that no leniency should be shown towards those who attacked, burnt and looted public and defence installations under a political agenda.

He was of the view that the civilians must not be tried under the Pakistan Army Act as such trials will raise the question of transparency and draw the debate in a direction that will generate sympathy. “Further, it is against the Fundamental Rights under the Constitution, 1973, this has been my constant position,” he said.

The Former Prime Minister said such trials of arson and burning under the Army Act, 1952, will be challenged before the superior courts and are likely to be found not under the law. Senator Rabbani said a one-time amendment was made by Parliament in 2015, which was also not a correct decision, but that too has lapsed.