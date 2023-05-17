Punjab govt to form JIT on May 9 violence

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office to discuss law and order and legal actions taken against those responsible for terrorist incidents on May 9.
It was decided in principle to form a joint investigation team to handle the cases related to these incidents while the caretaker CM directed expediting the arrest of those involved in the May 9 incidents.
The meeting stressed the need for close collaboration among all security agencies to identify culprits behind the terrorist attacks. The CM directed the development of an effective mechanism to apprehend the accused, their facilitators and masterminds. Details from the Nadra database was also utilized to identify faces, he said and emphasized foolproof procedures to validate charges against the arrested. The meeting got an update on the ongoing process of tracing suspects through geo-fencing, covering 32 locations.
The meeting was attended by chief secretary, IGP, additional chief secretary, additional IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, additional chief secretary (Home), secretary law, secretary Public Prosecution, commissioner Lahore while other commissioners and RPOs participated via video link.
