Imran never tried to create schism between people, army: Elahi

LAHORE: Central President of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Tuesday that Imran Khan has consistently worked towards fostering a strong bond between the army and the people.

He said emphasized that Imran Khan's efforts have aimed at promoting peace and harmony among the citizens, while Shehbaz Sharif continues to fuel discord. The current proceedings in the National Assembly, commonly referred to as "Mamaji's court," hold no significance. The National Assembly lacks both a functional opposition and a sense of unity. “During the recent attack on the Corps Commander's residence, the whereabouts of the IG and Punjab Police remain questionable, as they appeared to be mere spectators.

The true culprit behind the incident is Mohsin Naqvi, and he must be held accountable for his actions. The government did not intentionally neglect the protection of government and military installations. A thorough and transparent inquiry into the events of May 9 will reveal any hidden involvement of the government.” Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that Imran Khan has always recognised the indispensability of the army in safeguarding the nation's security, whereas the PDM seeks to incite conflict between the army and the public.

“It has become imperative for the security of Pakistan to remove Shehbaz Sharif from the equation. I have repeatedly emphasised and continue to assert that Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan cannot coexist.” Chaudhry Parvez Elahi criticised the PDM government's attempt to influence the Supreme Court's decisions through forceful tactics, a habit they have long maintained, saying the government has exposed its true nature by gathering armed groups outside the Supreme Court. “Fazlur Rehman, in his eagerness to please Nawaz Sharif, has disregarded the principles upheld by his predecessors.

Both Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz planned to assault the Supreme Court, but the chief justice's wisdom thwarted their scheme. Immediate action should be taken against Fazlur Rahman and Maryam Nawaz for their anti-judiciary speeches and plotting against the Supreme Court.” Chaudhry Parvez Elahi emphasised that in the political and constitutional crisis manufactured by the government, the Supreme Court stands as the nation's last hope.

“The PDM government wishes to witness a confrontation between the army and the people, but they cannot deceive the nation with their theatrics nor impede the Supreme Court from upholding the Constitution through blackmail.

The entire nation supports the chief justice and the Supreme Court in their efforts to protect the Constitution.