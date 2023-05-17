LCCI meets business delegations

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar on Tuesday said online services, and trade, connectivity through land and air routes has emerged as a vital catalyst for economic growth.

He made the statement during his meeting with businessmen from US and UK. He said that the seamless and efficient flow of goods, services, and information across regions has revolutionised the way businesses operate and has opened up new avenues for expansion and collaboration. Head of the delegation, Prince Naeem Malik said the potential areas where investors could focus, included power generation through waste in Lahore. “A plant for power generation through waste is successfully generating power in Florida that

can be installed in Lahore as well where 10 million tonnes of waste is being produced in aday,” he added. The LCCI president emphasised the need for collective efforts to increase the existing trade volume between the countries. “We have to identify problems and find solutions to the issues coming in the way of trade promotion,” Anwar added.