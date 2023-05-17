Gold drops Rs2,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,000 per tola on Tuesday following a decline in the international market. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs233,100 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,714 to Rs199,846. Gold rates dropped by $9 to $2,006 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates fell by Rs50 to Rs2,950 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs42.86 to Rs2,529.14. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs3,500 per tola as compared with gold rates in the Dubai gold market.