 
close
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Training in documentaries begins

By APP
May 16, 2023

LAHORE:A two-day training workshop on ‘Short documentaries and new trends in reels’ opened here Monday. The workshop is being arranged by the Pakistan Information Centre (PIC) under the banner of the Press Information Department (PID), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Members of Lahore Press Club, journalists associated with various TV channels, newspapers and media studies students participated in the workshop. Senior journalists and specialists in documentary-making delivered lectures.