ANP to participate in sit-in, says Aimal

Awami National Party provincial chief Aimal Wali Khan. —Twitter

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Sunday said that the central and provincial leadership of the party would participate in a protest sit-in of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in front of the Supreme Court building today (Monday).

In a statement issued by Baacha Khan Markaz, the ANP leader said that some of the private channels had mistakenly aired the statement of the ANP spokesperson regarding the non-participation of the ANP leaders in the PDM-convened protest against the chief justice of Pakistan. “The PDM has formally invited the ANP leadership to participate in the protest sit-in. And we (the ANP) leaders will fully participate in tomorrow’s protest in front of the Supreme Court building in Islamabad,” he said. He added that the ANP would also devise its strategy and line of action against the partial and one-sided decision of the incumbent chief justice about a particular political party and its chief.