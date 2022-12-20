PTI using police, CTD for politics: Aimal Wali

Awami National Party provincial chief Aimal Wali Khan. Twitter

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party provincial chief Aimal Wali Khan on Monday expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of terrorism and held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government responsible for all the volatile situation in the province.

“The PTI kept the police and the Counter-Terrorism Department weak and did not strengthen its capacity so they could not be made capable to eliminate terrorism,” the nationalist leader told a hurriedly called press conference here at the Bacha Khan Markaz.



He said that the incidents of terrorism increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the incompetence and inefficiency of PTI government. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being treated as part of another country where terrorists were free to attack innocent people and the police and other law enforcing agencies at their will.

He said that terrorists were brought from Afghanistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through negotiations by the PTI rulers to supress leaders of the opponent political parties. Aimal Wali alleged that the PTI was using the police and the CTD for its political motives because of which the situation was going from bad to worse with each passing day.

Comparing the performance of Punjab and KP CTDs, he said that over 300 terrorism acts had been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while there were only three incidents of terrorism in Punjab during the last one years.

He said that an SP rank officer was working on adhoc basis as DIG CTD in KP while there are two DIGs and about 18 SSPs in Punjab CTD. He also explained that the personnel of CTD in KP were getting 70 percent less salaries from the counterparts in the Punjab CTD. He regretted that the CTD even not had its own building while the province had been remained the centre stage of terrorism activities.