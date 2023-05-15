Nasir breaks ground for Peoples Marine Walk in Clifton

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday performed the groundbreaking of the one-and-a-half-kilometre walking track to be built along Karachi’s coastline in the Clifton area.

The Peoples Marine Walk project will be built from the Dolmen Mall Clifton to Dua Chowrangi. The recreational open public space will have a 100-feet-wide walking track, toilets, a play land, restaurants, water sports, and a space reserved for flower exhibitions and similar events.

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Syed Muhammad Ali Shah briefed the participants of the groundbreaking ceremony that phase one of the project would be completed at a cost of Rs100 million in collaboration with the provincial government. He said that the first phase would be completed in just a year.

He also said that the officials and building experts of the KDA would utilise the best of their abilities and expertise to complete the project in accordance with international standards. The project is aimed at providing healthy recreational facilities to the residents of Karachi near the seaside.

The LG minister said that the project would be completed in the shortest possible time in accordance with the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to transform Karachi into a modern city.

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on the occasion that after its completion, the Peoples Marine Walk would prove to be a valuable addition to the recreational facilities available to the people of Karachi.

He congratulated the LG minister for commencing the work to build the project. He said that with the facilities of a water park and restaurants, the Peoples Marine Walk would prove to be a healthy entertainment facility for the residents of the city.