Body of missing woman recovered, three held

KHAR: The body of a woman, who had gone missing during last Ramazan, was recovered and her three brothers were arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of their sister on Saturday.
Noor Khan, the resident of Ghani Addo Alizai, had registered a report with the Khar police that the family of his father-in-law had forcibly disappeared his wife “B” and their brothers were not handing her over to him.
He said that they held several jirgas but the brothers always denied the presence of his wife in their home.
The police after registering the case launched a thorough investigation along scientific lines and finally succeeded in accessing the accused involved in the killing of the woman.
The police said that the woman was killed by their brothers and later dumped her body in the nearby fields.
The police arrested three of the four accused and recovered the body on the basis of information divulged during investigation.
The police along with the relevant officials exhumed the body and shifted it to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, for medico-legal formalities. The body was later buried with Islamic rituals.
