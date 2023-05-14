Good initiative

The PPP government in Sindh recently launched People’s Bus Service in Karachi. This bus service is a gift for the residents of Karachi, especially for office workers, students, etc. Earlier, when we used to travel from one place to another in local buses, we had to bear a lot of inconvenience.

But it is important for the government to expand bus service routes. At present, no bus plays on the University Road route. Resultantly, university students face severe problems while going to their universities.

Amir Ali Mahar

Karachi