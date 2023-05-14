Good initiative

The PPP government in Sindh recently launched People’s Bus Service in Karachi. This bus service is a gift for the residents of Karachi, especially for office workers, students, etc. Earlier, when we used to travel from one place to another in local buses, we had to bear a lot of inconvenience.
But it is important for the government to expand bus service routes. At present, no bus plays on the University Road route. Resultantly, university students face severe problems while going to their universities.
Amir Ali Mahar
Karachi
On May 12, the government of Pakistan restored mobile internet services in the country. The nationwide internet...
The media and the advertising industry often promote a narrow definition of beauty, which only includes women who are...
This is to highlight the damage being done to the economy of Pakistan by suspending telecom and internet services...
The recent arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan has been devastating for PTI supporters as this sudden action is...
Tens of thousands of under-trial prisoners are languishing in overcrowded Pakistani jails in extremely inhumane...
Many people still believe that the PTI is a peace-loving political force and is against any violent activities. Its...