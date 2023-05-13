Flour millers withdraw strike call

LAHORE:a successful negotiations between provincial government and the millers' body, flour mill owners have withdrawn the four-hour token strike. Punjab Industries Minister SM Tanveer has accepted all the demands of the flour mill owners during the negotiations.

Pakistan Flour Mills Association expressed satisfaction over permission granted for transportation of wheat within any division. Besides, transportation of flour has been allowed across the province. Mills from Rawalpindi and Lahore districts have been allowed to purchase wheat from Bahawalnagar District.