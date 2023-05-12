Concern expressed over poor law & order in KP

PESHAWAR: The National Solidarity Council on Thursday expressed concern over the poor law and order situation in the province.The concern was expressed at the executive body meeting of the council.

Provincial president of the council and general secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Abdul Wasi, chaired the meeting. Representatives of various religious parties including general secretary of the council Pir Jamaluddin Chishti, Mufti Azhar Mahmud Hazarvi, Yasir Fareed Awan, Noorul Hakeem Jilani, Muzaffar Ali Akhundzada, Maqsud Ahmad Salafi, Idrees Khalil, Syed Mohammad Qasim, Mubashir Hassan, Maulana Hidayatullah and Syed Jamaat Ali Shah.

The participants said the KP government has failed in maintaining peace in the province.

They lamented that target killing, collection of extortion and street crimes are at their peak in the province. The participants said it is the responsibility of the government to ensure protection of the lives and properties of the citizens.

They condemned the killing of school teachers in Parachinar a few days back and termed the sad incident a conspiracy to trigger sectarian violence.The council members demanded the government to hold an impartial inquiry into the tragedy and announce a martyr package for the deceased.

The participants of the meeting condemned the desecration and burning of shrines.They came down hard on the KP government for its failure to maintain peace in the province. Abdul Wasi urged the government to ensure protection of the lives and properties of the citizens. He said that the government should take urgent and concrete steps to curb sectarian violence.

The meeting expressed concern over the desecration and burning of the shrines in various parts of the province, including Draban in Dera Ismail Khan and Bagh Kandey Babaji in Chakdara, Lower Dir.

The participants of the meeting said the government should identify the persons involved in the incidents and award them punishment to pacify the angry people. They said that the people of Pakistan were against the illegal occupation of Palestine. The participants of the meeting vowed to resist any bid to support Israel or establishing ties with it would be strongly resisted.