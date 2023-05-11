R&D Block inaugurated at NUML

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, inaugurated the Research & Development (R&D) Block at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Tuesday, says a press release.

Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, NUML rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar HI(M) and others also attended the ceremony. Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that NUML is a bridge between Pakistani youth and international community through language learning, skill development and knowledge production. He emphasized the need of providing higher education facilities for our youth. He showed his government’s commitment to increase spending on infrastructure, knowledge production and institutional development. He lauded the efforts being done by NUML as a national cause and for the future of Pakistan.

Minister suggested that NUML being the only institute of language learning should establish ‘Darul Hikma’ for translation of all knowledge material produced at international institutions into Urdu and other local languages. Earlier, NUML rector highlighted that NUML has achieved X-Category in research (top 25) and Business Incubation (top 6) as ranked by HEC. He thanked the continuous support of federal minister and chairman HEC in various projects of the university.