While Imran Khan’s arrest is lawful, it will always be seen as delayed action on the part of the present government. If NAB had all the evidence prior to his arrest, it would have been better for everyone had authorities arrested him earlier. This arrest will not change anything in terms of improving the country’s current unstable political situation and will only add fuel to the already charged atmosphere. Public reaction against Imran’s arrest was expected. However if the situation goes south and gets out of control, the chances of law-enforcement agencies declaring a state of emergency will become quite high.

Given the ongoing financial crisis, the country could slip into disorder. At the moment, all hopes for general elections within this year remain a distant dream.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada

*****

This refers to the news report ‘Imran arrested in multibillion rupee corruption case’ (May 10). Hopefully, with plentiful evidence available, it should not take long to conclude the case. The report quotes Imran Khan as saying that it is “time to free Pakistan from these oppressors and false gods,” and he is absolutely right. Thankfully, one is already down; we have more to go, which is what is needed to give Pakistan and Pakistanis a fresh start.

However, it looks that in the presence of corrupt leaders neither international financial institutions nor our friends and allies seem willing to extend the desperately needed help to us because of fears that a bulk of this amount will be siphoned off. It is some relief that the long-awaited process has finally started – though in view of our desperate situation, it definitely needs to be expedited.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi