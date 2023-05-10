Cultural mela held

Rawalpindi:Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized a three-day cultural Mela at Government Post Graduate College Attock.
According to PAC spokesman, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza was the chief guest of the opening ceremony. While addressing Rao Atif Raza said the culture of Punjab was based on various historical, religious, and cultural traditions. This culture unites people at large and influences the feelings, philosophies, and lifestyles of Punjabis.
“It is an infinite meaning that changes according to period, geography, religion, nationality, and other components,” he added. In the end, he thanked Punjab Arts Council and Director Waqar Ahmed for organizing the festival. Principal Government Post Graduate College Professor Majid Wahid Bhatti said that nations were recognized in the world only by their culture and this creates unity and unity among people of different regions and races. A nation that forgets its cultural traditions is also forgotten by history.
