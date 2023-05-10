Army win National Shooting C’ship

KARACHI: Army won the 30th National Shooting Championship in Jhelum on Tuesday. Army amassed 20 gold, 13 silver, and seven bronze medals to claim the honor while Navy with 10 gold, 15 silver, and seven bronze medals stood runners-up.
On the second last day of the event, Army’s Farrukh Nadeem, Aamer Iqbal, and Zafar-ul-Haq won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively, in the individual category of trap event. In the team category of the event, Army took gold, Sindh won silver, and Navy grabbed bronze medal.
In the individual category of 3x20 Rifle event for women, Navy’s Nadra Raees, Hadiqa Iqbal, and Sara Saleem won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively. In the team category of the event, Navy grabbed gold, HEC took silver, and Wapda won bronze medal. HEC with one silver and two bronze medals took third position and Sindh with one silver and one bronze got fourth position. PAF with 12 bronze medals were fifth and WAPDA with two bronze medals took sixth position.
